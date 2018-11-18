Log InSign up
SnackLog

A daily log of what you eat 🍔

Snacklog is Makerlog for food build in under an hour

Around the web
Sergio Mattei ✌️ on TwitterWhile I was shipping Opsbot, I commented on my snack setup - a bunch of granola and peanut mixes. 10 minutes later, StreamSnacks was born. Then, someone else made StreamDrinks. Finally, Snacklog was born. 3 PRODUCTS This is why I love the maker community... 😂 #TogetherWeMake https://t.co/U1wV0K2LOh
Twittermatteing

Reviews

Kerr
Zachary Will Sy
 
Helpful
  • Zachary Will Sy
    Zachary Will SyA 17 y/o who just ❤️ to innovate!
    Pros: 

    Whenever my mom asks if I’ve ate, can easily send SnackLog’s shareable link, which is awesome!

    Cons: 

    None!

    Great concept, simple to use and a no-fuss go-to food platform! Will be using more often. :)

    Zachary Will Sy has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Sergio Mattei
Sergio Mattei
Makers
An
An
Kerr
Kerr@kerrtrvs · Web Designer 🚀
Congrats on the launch @partyguy01! 🚀
Upvote (2)·
An
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@kerrtrvs Thank you Kerr!!
Upvote ·
Sergio Mattei
Sergio MatteiHunter@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
This product was created alongside three others in the chat while I streamed the creation of Opsbot as part of the 24 hour challenge... It's Makerlog for food! 😅 Read the tweets: https://twitter.com/matteing/sta...
Upvote (1)·
An
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@ftxrc Thanks for hunting Sergio and thanks for your awesome stream yesterday!!
Upvote (1)·
Ben
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
Congrats on the launch @partyguy01
Upvote (1)·
An
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@harowitzblack Thank's!!!!
Upvote ·