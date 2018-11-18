Snacklog is Makerlog for food build in under an hour
Sergio Mattei ✌️ on TwitterWhile I was shipping Opsbot, I commented on my snack setup - a bunch of granola and peanut mixes. 10 minutes later, StreamSnacks was born. Then, someone else made StreamDrinks. Finally, Snacklog was born. 3 PRODUCTS This is why I love the maker community... 😂 #TogetherWeMake https://t.co/U1wV0K2LOhTwitter
- Pros:
Whenever my mom asks if I’ve ate, can easily send SnackLog’s shareable link, which is awesome!Cons:
None!
Great concept, simple to use and a no-fuss go-to food platform! Will be using more often. :)Zachary Will Sy has used this product for one week.
Kerr@kerrtrvs · Web Designer 🚀
Congrats on the launch @partyguy01! 🚀
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@kerrtrvs Thank you Kerr!!
Sergio MatteiHunter@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
This product was created alongside three others in the chat while I streamed the creation of Opsbot as part of the 24 hour challenge... It's Makerlog for food! 😅 Read the tweets: https://twitter.com/matteing/sta...
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@ftxrc Thanks for hunting Sergio and thanks for your awesome stream yesterday!!
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
Congrats on the launch @partyguy01
AnMaker@partyguy01 · 16 years old, student
@harowitzblack Thank's!!!!
