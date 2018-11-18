Sergio Mattei ✌️ on Twitter

While I was shipping Opsbot, I commented on my snack setup - a bunch of granola and peanut mixes. 10 minutes later, StreamSnacks was born. Then, someone else made StreamDrinks. Finally, Snacklog was born. 3 PRODUCTS This is why I love the maker community... 😂 #TogetherWeMake https://t.co/U1wV0K2LOh