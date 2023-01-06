Products
Home
→
Product
→
Snackify
Snackify
Snackify - your personal cookbook
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Found a recipe that looks great? Yum! Add it to Snackify and start creating your personal cookbook. No need to continue memorizing the recipe edits or writing them down on paper.
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
+1 by
Snackify
About this launch
Snackify
Snackify: your personal cookbook
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Snackify by
Snackify
was hunted by
Vlad Georgescu
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
. Made by
Vlad Georgescu
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
Snackify
is not rated yet. This is Snackify's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
6
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#169
