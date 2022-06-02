Products
Home
→
Product
→
SnackDrop App
Ranked #18 for today
SnackDrop App
Up to 75% off snacks
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
✨ Build your own snack stashes for up to 75% off!
✨ Themed stashes dropping every Monday
✨ All you have to do is review the snacks after you try them to get access to future drops.
📲 Download the app now:
https://snackdrop.onelink.me/HfEy/producthunt
Launched in
Food & Drink
,
Food Delivery
by
WiFi Map
About this launch
SnackDrop App by
WiFi Map
was hunted by
Jas BG
in
Food & Drink
,
Food Delivery
. Made by
Carson Sweezy
,
Jas BG
,
Leo Luo
and
Shaunak Amin
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
WiFi Map
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 228 users. It first launched on January 27th, 2015.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#29
Report