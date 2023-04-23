Products
Snack Prompt

Empowering ChatGPT collaboration, upvote the best AI prompts

Free
Embed
Snack Prompt is here to make ChatGPT easier by providing a platform where users can discover, upvote and share the best AI prompts from our community of prompters. Discover the best prompts of the day right inside ChatGPT.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Snack Prompt
About this launch
Snack Prompt
0
reviews
19
followers
Snack Prompt by
Snack Prompt
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Eder Teixeira
and
Colby Shelton
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Snack Prompt
is not rated yet. This is Snack Prompt's first launch.
