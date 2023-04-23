Products
Home
→
Product
→
Snack Prompt
Snack Prompt
Empowering ChatGPT collaboration, upvote the best AI prompts
Snack Prompt is here to make ChatGPT easier by providing a platform where users can discover, upvote and share the best AI prompts from our community of prompters. Discover the best prompts of the day right inside ChatGPT.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Snack Prompt
About this launch
Snack Prompt
Empowering ChatGPT collaboration. Upvote the best AI prompts
Snack Prompt by
Snack Prompt
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eder Teixeira
and
Colby Shelton
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Snack Prompt
is not rated yet. This is Snack Prompt's first launch.
