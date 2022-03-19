Products
Snack Plan
Snack Plan
Theme park snack tracking
Productivity
+ 2
Snack Plan is a way for you to track the snacks you’re planning to eat when you visit a theme park.
The app lets you create your favorite snacks and parks. You'll then be able to track which snacks you need to try and which ones you ended up missing!
Featured
38m ago
Have you used Snack Plan?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
