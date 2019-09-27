Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Snack Micro-Training App
Snack Micro-Training App
Bite-sized employee training on mobile phones.
Productivity
Video Streaming
Snack Training saves time for employees and saves money for startups with workplace learning materials through bite-sized concise videos. Now, you can cultivate a stronger startup team even faster.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
4 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
1.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send