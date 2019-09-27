Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Snack Micro-Training App

Snack Micro-Training App

Bite-sized employee training on mobile phones.

Snack Training saves time for employees and saves money for startups with workplace learning materials through bite-sized concise videos. Now, you can cultivate a stronger startup team even faster.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment