Snack is an AI-driven mobile learning app that delivers short-form videos to help startup founders learn in minutes. The content covers what startup founders demand based on their stages, with topics like tips of funding seeking, and key facts about growth.
Snack Updates to Provide a Fully AI-Powered, Mobile Learning ExperienceSEATTLE, WA - 02/01/2019 (PRDistribution.com) Snack Video Technologies, a startup poised to forever change how we gain knowledge, today announced the latest version of their app, which provides a fully AI-powered mobile learning experience with a new design called Smart Feed.
Snack Launches a New Way to Learn, Better Serving Our Busy LivesSEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Snack Video Technologies, a new artificial intelligence-powered, e-learning startup today launched their short-video-based app Snack, as well as announced their Seed round of funding from and cooperation agreement with Sogou (SOGO). The agreement with
Gordon SunMaker@sunshineo · Developer
The product can help with the busy life of a startup founder
Matt Lo@matt_lo · Founder of GetChipBot.com
Great idea, especially since the barrier to entry to start a business is so low now. People more than ever need to know how to ideate, validate, marketing, and scale. Also great video!
