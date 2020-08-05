SMS Marketing Examples

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Harvey Hodd
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, We're fascinated by SMS marketing and how consumers interact and engage with brands. Over the last year of building Blueprint, we've seen hundreds of examples of SMS marketing (both the good… and the very very bad). We created this resource to provide clearer insights and information on how top brands are creating their SMS strategies, the techniques they use, and the comparison of tools that can work for you. We'd love to hear if you found it useful. Harvey
Upvote (4)Share
This looks great @harveyhodd
Upvote (1)Share
Maker