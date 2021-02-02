discussion
Cyrielle Albert
MakerSoftware engineer
Hi there! 👋 That's my first product release on ProductHunt & I am really excited to share Smovies with you. Two months ago, I realised that I had trouble to find good movies suggestions. That's how the idea of Smovies came. Thus, I learned all the tools to build it & obviously it is not perfect. My idea is to build a social network for cinephile & make it grow. The project is open source so anyone can work on it. So if you are interested in the project and want to contribute, you are really welcome. Hope you will like the idea. 🤗
Great job @cyrielle_albert! The site crashed after creating a board, though
@larskarbo Thanks for the feedback. Unfortunately, because you already had an account something went wrong but I fixed it.