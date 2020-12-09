SmoothTrack

discussion
John Goering
Hey there - this is an app I built that for $10 does what expensive headsets offer: 3D head tracking for PC sim games. All you have to do is point your smartphone at your face. No extra equipment. I originally made it just for myself but then after showing it off, /r/flightsim begged me to release it as a full app, so I have (both Android and iOS). Customers have been incredibly positive about it. Happy to answer any questions!
