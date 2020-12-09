  1. Home
SmoothTrack

VR-style head tracking for PC sim games with just an app

Intuitively control the camera in PC sim games with your head.
How it works: Uses your smartphone's AR capabilities to track your head position, then sends it to the open source app OpenTrack which emulates the TrackIR protocol, supported by many sim games.
Hey there - this is an app I built that for $10 does what expensive headsets offer: 3D head tracking for PC sim games. All you have to do is point your smartphone at your face. No extra equipment. I originally made it just for myself but then after showing it off, /r/flightsim begged me to release it as a full app, so I have (both Android and iOS). Customers have been incredibly positive about it. Happy to answer any questions!
