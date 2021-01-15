  1. Home
Smooth Hand Mockups

Create animated hand mockups and gestures for all devices

#3 Product of the DayToday
Smooth Hand Mockup helps you showcase your apps and services properly with animated hand mockups. It is designed to make your videos self-explanatory and engaging.
Ismail Mesbah
Maker
Product Designer
Sometimes as a start-up we struggled with making an appealing videos for our apps and services, all we used were screen recordings and unattractive footage. That's why we came up with this idea to help creators like us present their products and services better!
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@mesbahismail Hey Ismail, it would be great if you could include at least 2 images. That way the community can see what to expect with your product.
Ismail Mesbah
Maker
Product Designer
@mesbahismail @leandro8209 My bad! Just fixed that. Hope you like our work!
Simon BlokMaking smart, easy-to-use tools
Nice!
