Discussion
Rachit Magon
Maker
Hi guys! This is just the beta version of what I want to be a completely free (& soon open-source) appointment scheduling application. It would be great if you could leave feedback, I would love to know what features would you expect to be there so that you can use it for yourself or your company :)
Hi, what features will have?
Maker
@iboshoer Hi! So currently you can create different services, set your schedule, get emails for bookings, cancel, reschedule them, connect your google calendar and show all your services either on a public page or on your own website using a widget. We're building a 'contacts' feature currently & many more are in the pipeline. You can do a test run on the above website. If there is some feature you are looking for do let me know!
