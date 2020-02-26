  1. Home
Smoopit

Schedule & book appointments for free

We know the world did not need another appointment scheduling platform, but it needed one which was simple, easy and free. We have built a platform which just does what it says, and nothing else. No credit cards required to sign up, no trial plans. (Currently in beta)
Discussion
Rachit Magon
Maker
Hi guys! This is just the beta version of what I want to be a completely free (& soon open-source) appointment scheduling application. It would be great if you could leave feedback, I would love to know what features would you expect to be there so that you can use it for yourself or your company :)
Igor Boshoer
Hi, what features will have?
Rachit Magon
Maker
@iboshoer Hi! So currently you can create different services, set your schedule, get emails for bookings, cancel, reschedule them, connect your google calendar and show all your services either on a public page or on your own website using a widget. We're building a 'contacts' feature currently & many more are in the pipeline. You can do a test run on the above website. If there is some feature you are looking for do let me know!
