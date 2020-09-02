Deals
Smokex
Smokex
Schedule automatic HTTP requests and create smoke tests
Developer Tools
Smokex is a new tool to created automated smoke tests to validate and ensure the correctness of your applications.
It's perfect to avoid deploying broken releases and downtime, but it also can be also used to automate any HTTP requests you might need.
Adrian Quintas
Maker
Send an email to
contact@smokex.io
from your registered account to get a 2-month premium subscription for free.
