Ranked #6 for today

SMMRY-XT

Quickly summarize any articles on the web

Free
SMMRY-XT is a Chrome and Firefox extension that helps users save time by quickly summarizing fluff-filled web articles where substance can be reduced to a few key pieces of the article.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity
SMMRY-XT
Flatfile
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
SMMRY-XT
Quickly summarize any articles on the web
SMMRY-XT by
SMMRY-XT
was hunted by
Atharva
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Atharva
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
SMMRY-XT
is not rated yet. This is SMMRY-XT's first launch.
