Home
→
Product
→
SMMRY-XT
Ranked #6 for today
SMMRY-XT
Quickly summarize any articles on the web
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SMMRY-XT is a Chrome and Firefox extension that helps users save time by quickly summarizing fluff-filled web articles where substance can be reduced to a few key pieces of the article.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
SMMRY-XT
About this launch
SMMRY-XT
Quickly summarize any articles on the web
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
SMMRY-XT by
SMMRY-XT
was hunted by
Atharva
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Atharva
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
SMMRY-XT
is not rated yet. This is SMMRY-XT's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#178
