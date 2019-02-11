smileML is a user research software that analyzes user emotion in interview videos, transcribes speech, and allows you to share insight with collaborative tools. With a visual timeline, you can see where the moments of delight or frustration are and jump right to them.
Ethan PetersenMaker@ethan_petersen · Co-founder, smileML
Hey folks, We’re very excited to share what we’ve been working on with all of you! We’ll be around in the comments to answer questions throughout the day, but here’s some info on smileML: smileML is a user research software that analyzes user emotion in interview videos, transcribes speech, and allows you to share insight with collaborative tools. Gone are the days of keeping notes and timestamps in Google Docs, tracking down user testing interview videos, and sifting through them until you find the moment you wanted to share with a coworker. With smileML, you can easily organize user research projects and seamlessly share insight across teams. Our machine learning algorithms analyze user testing interview videos and produce a timeline of emotion throughout the video. With a visual timeline, you can see where the moments of delight or frustration are and jump right to them. Focus on the Moments that Matter • Eliminate sifting through hours of raw video • Identify key moments of delight and frustration within raw video • Search through video and a time-stamped transcript using keywords • Export key moments for presentations Drive Insight Through Collaboration • Group user testing interviews into projects • Compare emotions and key moments among participants • Collaborate and share notes across teams • Tag coworkers in time-stamped notes to share insight
