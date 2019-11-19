Discussion
Alex Harding
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt! I am Alex, I'm 23, and I quit my finance job 3 months ago to bootstrap this idea. I am building SmileMail to make it easy & fun to send anyone a personal card. I thought of it after feeling guilty for not sending my grandmother any mail. I'm not the first to build a product where you create physical cards from your phone. However, I found that these other products aren't very personal, so I added one element which makes all the difference: your voice! I think there's nothing better than receiving a card in the mail, and the surprise of it playing your voice when opened will hopefully make your recipient's day. I am focusing on helping military families keep in touch during deployment, but anyone can send a SmileMail, so I hope you can try it out (especially with the holidays around the corner)! I look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback!
