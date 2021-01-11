discussion
Hi PH, In an attempt to learn more about web dev, I've committed to shipping something every month of this year. And since we're in January, early enough for new year resolutions to still be kept, here's my first project. Smigster lets you type a few words and composites them onto a random royalty-free photo in an attempt to match the contents of the text to the photo. Sometimes it works great, sometimes it's entirely random, and sometimes the results can be hilarious. I hope you enjoy it, and if you have any feedback, comments, or feature requests, I'd love to hear about it.
