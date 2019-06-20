Log InSign up
Request to contribute to Medium publications with 1-click

Smedian is where thousands of writers go to request to contribute to new, fast growing, and some of the largest Medium publications. Over the last 3 years, Smedian has helped thousands of writers join publications and helped publications grow substantially.
The Best Medium Tool That Nobody Seems To Talk AboutThe best feature of Smedian, to me, is the ability to easily contribute to publications. I'm not about to give you a guided tour of how to do this, but if you navigate over to their " Contribute " page, you'll see a list of about 350+ publications you can easily request to contribute to using a small green button.
Happy almost-weekend, Hunters! Smedian, a part of the Penname.me content distribution and discovery platform, is the defacto platform that connects writers to publications for the benefit of both sides. After 3 years of organic growth to beyond 10,000 users, I have finally decided to launch Smedian on ProductHunt. Smedian ranks number on google for "contribute to publications" and "top publications" because those are the two purposes Smedian serves. As a publication, simply login and connect your Medium account. Once connected, just click "Advertise my publications" and advertise the ones for which you want to attract writers. As a writer, simply login and connect your Medium account. Then browse our list of advertised publications and click "Request to contribute". I'll be around all day for comments, feedback, concerns, suggestions, and questions. Thanks for your support!
