Lincoln W Daniel
Happy almost-weekend, Hunters! Smedian, a part of the Penname.me content distribution and discovery platform, is the defacto platform that connects writers to publications for the benefit of both sides. After 3 years of organic growth to beyond 10,000 users, I have finally decided to launch Smedian on ProductHunt. Smedian ranks number on google for "contribute to publications" and "top publications" because those are the two purposes Smedian serves. As a publication, simply login and connect your Medium account. Once connected, just click "Advertise my publications" and advertise the ones for which you want to attract writers. As a writer, simply login and connect your Medium account. Then browse our list of advertised publications and click "Request to contribute". I'll be around all day for comments, feedback, concerns, suggestions, and questions. Thanks for your support!
