Home
Product
Smashboard
Ranked #12 for today
Smashboard
Authentic workplace collaboration
Free
Smashboard is a disappearing, frictionless, and anonymous message board, with the goal of obtaining honest feedback for managers to better their teams by removing fear & flattery from tough topics.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Change Management
by
Smashboard
About this launch
Smashboard
Authentic Workplace Collaboration
Smashboard by
Smashboard
was hunted by
Bryan Welch
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Change Management
. Made by
Bryan Welch
and
Ben Morris-Rains
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Smashboard
is not rated yet. This is Smashboard's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#66
Report