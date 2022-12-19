Products
Smashboard
Ranked #12 for today

Smashboard

Authentic workplace collaboration

Free
Embed
Smashboard is a disappearing, frictionless, and anonymous message board, with the goal of obtaining honest feedback for managers to better their teams by removing fear & flattery from tough topics.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Change Management by
About this launch
SmashboardAuthentic Workplace Collaboration
was hunted by
Bryan Welch
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Change Management. Made by
Bryan Welch
and
Ben Morris-Rains
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#66