Smarter Top Nine Tool

Everyone loves to share their Instagram Top Nine at the end of the year. It's a great way of reliving your highlights, and thanking your followers for an awesome year. At the end of December 2018, I built a quick Top Nine tool, and it was hugely popular on SmarterQueue.com, alongside our free Social Report tool. There may be a few Top Nine tools out there, but they all do the same, basic thing: create a grid of your 9 most-liked posts, in that exact order. Those posts may not be your favorites that you want to show off, and they may not look good in that arrangement. So for 2019, we've upgraded our Top Nine tool, and added 2 huge improvements! 1) You now have full control over which images are shown! You can still share your 9 most-liked posts, or your 9 most-commented posts. Or you can see all of your posts from the year, and cherry-pick your favorites! You can even sort all of your posts by likes, comments, or date, to help you choose the 9 that you want to share. 2) You can then drag-and-drop your images to re-arrange the grid, and get the perfect aesthetic - a must for Instagram! Create and share as many themed Top Nines as you like: - choose your Top Nine vacation photos... - or your cutest photos of your furry friend... - or your tastiest food snaps... - or your best selfies... - or make several color-coordinated Top Nines As well as being the Smartest Top Nine tool around, I also wanted to make the SmarterQueue Top Nine tool the most accessible, easy, and secure Top Nine tool for people to use: - It's web-based and completely free - no app to download, and it works on desktop, tablet, or mobile. - You don't have to enter your email address to get your Top Nine - You don't have to divulge your Instagram password - just authenticate securely on Instagram.com; all we get is a list of your photos, nothing more. - It works with private Instagram accounts - You can download the Top Nine image directly, or get it emailed to your device, ready to share via the Instagram app - If you have an account on SmarterQueue.com, you can share it to your social profiles straight away The Top Nine image is designed look perfect however you choose to share it: - When sharing in the Instagram app, the image will automatically be cropped to a square, with only your Top Nine photos showing - no watermarks or branding. - Alternatively, you can zoom out to the original crop, and show the title "Top Nine of 2019", and the total number of likes you received in the year. - It works perfectly when shared as an Instagram Story - you'll have clean white space to add your comments, emojis, and hashtags Huge thanks to everyone in the SmarterQueue team for their work on this, and to our customers for their feedback! I'd truly love to hear your feedback, suggestions for future improvements, including any issues you find. We'd love to see what you choose to create and share as your Top Nines - do tag @smarterqueue in your post! Happy creating! Here's to reliving lots of great memories from your 2019! 🎉🥳
