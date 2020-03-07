  1. Home
SmartCards+

Learn faster with spaced repetition

SmartCards+ learns what you know and remembers what you forget- and suggests reviews of cards at the optimal interval to remember longer will less effort. SmartCards+ is now a free download.
Joseph LeBlanc
Joseph LeBlanc
Maker
I made this as a more modern alternative to Anki. I've personally used this app to learn over 10k words in Korean.
