SmartCards+
SmartCards+
Learn faster with spaced repetition
Education
Learn a Language
SmartCards+ learns what you know and remembers what you forget- and suggests reviews of cards at the optimal interval to remember longer will less effort. SmartCards+ is now a free download.
Joseph LeBlanc
I made this as a more modern alternative to Anki. I've personally used this app to learn over 10k words in Korean.
