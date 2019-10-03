SmartCapsLock

Discussion
Kishan Bagaria
Maker
I got the idea for this on r/Showerthoughts a few years ago and never imagined Reddit would make me productive 😄 This is also great for touch typists – anytime you want to change the case of text, you'd have a handy shortcut to do it. Like while making sPonGEBob mEMeS, or if you're a programmer and want to convert text into snake_case, kebab-case, camelCase or PascalCase. Let me know if you have any feature suggestions or feedback!
