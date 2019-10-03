Log InSign up
SmartCapsLock

Lets you select text and hit Caps Lock to change the case

Don't you get annoyed when you accidentally type everything with caps lock on?
SmartCapsLock lets you just select the text and press Caps Lock again to instantly fix the case instead of typing everything again.
How to Fix a Block of Text That's In All CapsDON'T YOU HATE IT WHEN YOU ACCIDENTALLY HIT CAPS LOCK? Ahem. Sorry. Let me try that again. Don't you hate it when you accidentally hit Caps Lock? If you're not completely paying attention, you might write an entire paragraph before you realize your mistake.
Kishan Bagaria
Kishan Bagaria
Maker
I got the idea for this on r/Showerthoughts a few years ago and never imagined Reddit would make me productive 😄 This is also great for touch typists – anytime you want to change the case of text, you'd have a handy shortcut to do it. Like while making sPonGEBob mEMeS, or if you're a programmer and want to convert text into snake_case, kebab-case, camelCase or PascalCase. Let me know if you have any feature suggestions or feedback!
