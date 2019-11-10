Smart Voice Offline

Discussion
Ronan Stark
Maker
Hello Product Hunt About two weeks ago i saw Google’s new voice recorder, i got really enthused and wanted something very similar and simple for iOS. We were working on a project that contained mostly all the blocks that would allow this to be built. Smart voice transcribes live and does not send data over the network whenever possible (should be always) and can be used entirely offline. You can search the audio in the recordings. Allows importing audio from other supported apps, transcribes and indexes it. (Still early stage) It was launched a week ago and seems like i am not the only one enthused about it and it’s being used for all sorts of unexpected cases from users, wanted to share it. Promo Codes below, but if you decide to upgrade to Pro all todays proceeds, will go to #teamtrees so we can get just slightly closer to 20m 🌳 Ronan
Maker
This is awesome and thanks for helping the trees! 🌲 ❤️ Congratulations on your launch :) Can you give any detail on what’s going on under the hood - is it using an open source seq2seq model (if so which one) and what data did you train it on?
