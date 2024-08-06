Launches
Create stakeholder product updates in minutes

We help busy Product Managers create customised, engaging updates for each different stakeholder - & save you hours each week.
Productivity
SaaS
Tech
Smart Updates
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Bubble
Substack
GPT 4o
About this launch
Smart Updates: Create Stakeholder Product Updates in Minutes
Henry Latham
Henry Latham
Featured on August 7th, 2024.
