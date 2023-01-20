Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
Ranked #8 for today
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
Unlock the power of AI in your mobile keyboard
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Introducing Smart Typer, the ultimate Android keyboard that harnesses the power of AI and OpenAI's GPT-3 API to revolutionize your writing. With built-in templates for emails, pickup lines, tweets and any social media content.
Launched in
Android
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
Unlock the power of AI in your keyboard with Smart typer
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard by
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
was hunted by
X-SLAYER
in
Android
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
X-SLAYER
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Smart Typer - AI Keyboard
is not rated yet. This is Smart Typer - AI Keyboard's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#117
Report