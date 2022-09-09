Products
Smart Pill ID
Ranked #12 for today
Smart Pill ID
Identify pills with your camera
Free
Smart Pill ID is an Artificial Intelligence tool that reverse searches the FDA, NLM, and partner data sources to identify pills via user images or queries.
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Smart Pill ID
About this launch
Smart Pill ID
Identify pills with your camera
Smart Pill ID by
Smart Pill ID
was hunted by
Pedrum Golriz
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Pedrum Golriz
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
Smart Pill ID
is not rated yet. This is Smart Pill ID's first launch.
