Smart Notification Bar for WordPress
Show the right message to the right visitors
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Alexander Isora 🦄
I like simple products. And yours is a great example of a small niched product which solves one problem very accurately. Great job!
@alexanderisora thank you, Alexander 🤗
Congratulations Ferenc! I think it's pretty useful for Wordpress owners. It's been quite a long time since I worked with WP, but I also remember they have kind of plugins catalogue, this is where I got most of plugins, so don't forget to post it there! You did a good job as I can see from slides :) Also love your maker report!
@victor_ponamariov thank you, Victor, 🙏 Yes, the free version for the WP plugin directory is coming soon :)
Hi Everyone 👋 after a long break, today I’m happy to launch my latest product, Smart Notification Bar. This is something I wanted to build for a long time now. Basically, since I launched my first product here on Product Hunt 😄 I wanted to display a targeted message to visitors who came from Product Hunt and have the “?ref=producthunt” parameter in the URL. And as always, I already had 10 more feature ideas in my head, so I bundled most of them to the product I’m launching today. At its core, Smart Notification Bar is a classic announcement bar plugin that you can use to display messages on your websites. I call it smart, because of its targeting 🎯 capabilities. You can make notification bars to be visible only on desktop, or mobile, to visitors who came to your site from Facebook or Google, and of course, you can target URL parameters as well. That makes it possible to target visitors from email campaigns, ad campaigns, or almost any source. You also have the option to run multiple notification bars at the same time and the plugin will display the one that fits the best for the current visitor. Using custom colors, font families, different button layouts and button animations are also available in the plugin. I already have a bunch of additional features on my list I want to add to the plugin but I'm eager to know what's something that'd make it a better fit for you and your needs. So please, let me know them in the comments. 🚨 One more thing: for a limited time, you can get Gift Hunt and Smart Notification bar for the price of one. To learn more about Gift Hunt, follow this link: https://gifthuntplugin.com/ And if you'd like to get the bundle, just visit the product page, and click on the button in the Smart Notification Bar at the top of the page 😉 https://smartnotificationbar.com/