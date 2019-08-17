Deals
Smart Mute
Smart Mute
Listen to audio one tab at a time
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 2
Tired of having multiple tabs play audio simultaneously?
Take back control of your audio experience with Smart Mute and listen to audio one tab at a time.
44 minutes ago
Chyno Deluxe
Maker
Stop interrupting productivity by having to manually mute other tabs and let Smart Mute handle that for you.
13 hours ago
