Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Smart MNE
Ranked #12 for today
Smart MNE
Your new personal finance pal
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Smart MNE (pronounced money — don’t overthink it) brings you next-level personal finance education that informs, excites and motivates. Designed for people who already understand the basics of personal finance, MNE is next-level personal finance.
Launched in
Investing
,
Travel
,
Personal Finance
by
Smart MNE
Ramp Corporate Card
Promoted
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
Smart MNE by
Smart MNE
was hunted by
Ryan Lasker
in
Investing
,
Travel
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Ryan Lasker
. Featured on June 5th, 2022.
Smart MNE
is not rated yet. This is Smart MNE's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#45
Report