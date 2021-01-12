Smart Import for Trello

discussion
Konrad Kalemba
MakerFull Stack Developer @ Codeshine
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 After launching our first Power-Up for Trello (Smart Export – smart-export.app) we decided to create an another one. This time we present you Smart Import – a Power-Up that enables you to import data into Trello boards from CSV and Excel files. Let us know what do you think! For PH community we have a discount code – 40forPH 🎁 40% off (valid to the end of January)
