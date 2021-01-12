  1. Home
Smart Import for Trello

Add cards from CSV and Excel files much faster and easier

Productivity
Smart Import enables you to add cards into your Trello boards from CSV and Excel files much faster and easier.
Konrad Kalemba
Maker
Full Stack Developer @ Codeshine
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 After launching our first Power-Up for Trello (Smart Export – smart-export.app) we decided to create an another one. This time we present you Smart Import – a Power-Up that enables you to import data into Trello boards from CSV and Excel files. Let us know what do you think! For PH community we have a discount code – 40forPH 🎁 40% off (valid to the end of January)
