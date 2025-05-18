Launches
Smart Grocery Bot
Smart Grocery Bot
Smart grocery robot packer powered by llama4
An AI-driven robotic packing system using LLaMA and Hello Robot Stretch leverages vision and language planning to dynamically sequence items for optimal bag utilization—adapting in real time to any object to maximize packing efficiency and safety.
User Experience
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Llama 4
Smart Grocery Robot Packer with llama4
Smart Grocery Bot by
Llama 4
was hunted by
Mihajlo Stojkovic
in
User Experience
,
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mihajlo Stojkovic
and
Ina Petrova Natseva
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Llama 4
is not rated yet. This is Llama 4's first launch.