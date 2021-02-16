discussion
ABIR Hs (Superfans)Product Manager
Looking forward to it. Do you have any plan to keep it freemium pricing model in future?
Hey Product Hunt! Thank you @kevin for supporting our launch! Super excited to launch the new feature of 🚀Mapped🚀. For those who do not know, Mapped is a learning app for startup founders. You ask a question and instantly see what other founders and industry experts have already done on the topic. It is SUPER COOL! +1,500 founders already using it across 13 countries. This launch is for our new feature - Smart Founder Intros! HERE IS HOW THE NEW FEATURE WORKS: ✔️ Use the Advanced Search option to look for relevant entrepreneurs by industry, skills, location ✔️ With one tap send Email Introductions & Personalised Chat invitations to relevant entrepreneurs The reason why we launched this feature is that during COVID it is really hard to connect and interact with people relevant to your case and startup. Smart Founder Intros will help you grow your network and your startup FAST! Mapped is FREE for everyone to join and use :) PS: Exclusive Bonus - Everyone from the Product Hunt community and beyond, can use the new feature completely FREE OF CHARGE for 30 Days :)