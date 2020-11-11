Smart Export for Trello

discussion
Arkadiusz Kalemba
MakerCEO at Codeshine, Developer
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m very excited to finally have something to share with you! 🎉 We, at Codeshine (software house), use both Trello and Jira a lot and recently we stumbled upon a need for exporting specific cards to an Excel file. We failed to find a Power-Up that meets our requirements and because of that we decided to create one ourselves. Once it was ready, we offered it to our clients and they loved it. Thanks to such good reception we made a decision to publish this Power-Up to the public. And that’s how Smart Export came to life. Smart Export offers customizable exports to popular formats such as Excel, CSV and JSON. Thanks to advanced customization possibilities you can filter out unnecessary cards or choose which fields you want to export. Our Power-Up supports custom fields as well. Just recently, after getting feedback from our user, we added another feature that auto-applies last used filters. In a near future we plan to add the following features: • Create or reuse presets of filters • Support of more languages (based on user’s profile settings) Feel free to leave a comment 👍 For PH community we have a discount code – PH50 🎁 50% off (valid to the end of November)
