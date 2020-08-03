Discussion
Jake Holdom
Maker
Hi all, I'm Jake, the creator of Smappy which is a solo project I've been working on for the last few months. The overall goal of Smappy is to get people smiling to hopefully improve the user's mood. Features include: - Play games using facial recognition and AR that are designed to get you smiling. - Each smile performed when playing games is tracked so you can see how long you have smiled for. - Track your mood before and after playing a game to see how it changes your mood and also analyse your overall mood throughout the day/week/month or all time. - Compete against yourself to beat your personal records for each game. - Control the 3D character using facial tracking (Please note: Full facial tracking is currently only available on devices with a TrueDepth camera) - Try and complete daily challenges for a target smile time - Collect medals by completing challenges and achievements - No login required! - All data is stored on iCloud. So if you download the app on another device logged into the same iCloud it will sync over all data - Secure your data by requiring FaceID/TouchID when opening the app - Receive notification prompts to remind you to smile throughout the day and set how often you'd like to receive them - Dark Mode compatible + More games and features coming soon! I hope you enjoy and I'd love to hear any feedback/opinions.
I like it - such a good cause! But when Android? 😃
@willddddd Thanks so much, I'm glad you like it! An Android version is a possibility depending on the feedback/usage I receive from the iOS version.
