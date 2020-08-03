  1. Home
A mood tracker that makes you smile using AR/facial tracking

Smappy is a mood tracker with a twist. It uses AR and facial tracking to provide games and challenges designed to make you smile, which in turn should hopefully improve your overall mood as research suggests (fake) smiling can benefit you psychologically.
Hi all, I'm Jake, the creator of Smappy which is a solo project I've been working on for the last few months. The overall goal of Smappy is to get people smiling to hopefully improve the user's mood. Features include: - Play games using facial recognition and AR that are designed to get you smiling. - Each smile performed when playing games is tracked so you can see how long you have smiled for. - Track your mood before and after playing a game to see how it changes your mood and also analyse your overall mood throughout the day/week/month or all time. - Compete against yourself to beat your personal records for each game. - Control the 3D character using facial tracking (Please note: Full facial tracking is currently only available on devices with a TrueDepth camera) - Try and complete daily challenges for a target smile time - Collect medals by completing challenges and achievements - No login required! - All data is stored on iCloud. So if you download the app on another device logged into the same iCloud it will sync over all data - Secure your data by requiring FaceID/TouchID when opening the app - Receive notification prompts to remind you to smile throughout the day and set how often you'd like to receive them - Dark Mode compatible + More games and features coming soon! I hope you enjoy and I'd love to hear any feedback/opinions.
William Deng
I like it - such a good cause! But when Android? 😃
@willddddd Thanks so much, I'm glad you like it! An Android version is a possibility depending on the feedback/usage I receive from the iOS version.
