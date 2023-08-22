Products
SmallTalks

SmallTalks

AI to help you online date better

SmallTalks is a bit like Noom for online dating. Initially, we are focused on helping users build higher performing Hinge and Bumble profiles by combining AI and human expertise, along with empirical data from content experiments.
Launched in
Dating
 by
SmallTalks
About this launch
SmallTalks
SmallTalksAI to help you online date better
SmallTalks by
SmallTalks
was hunted by
Benjamin Plesser
in Dating. Made by
Benjamin Plesser
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
SmallTalks
is not rated yet. This is SmallTalks's first launch.
