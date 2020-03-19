Small Packages
Care packages: stay connected when you can't show up.
Julie Schechter
Maker
Small Packages is trying to help folks who are struggling with social distancing by making it even easier to send some love. We'd like to offer the Product Hunt group a discount: 15% off any order with the code HUNT. We hope you're all doing okay in these very weird times.
I've used Small Packages for the past couple of years, to stay connected to my long-distance BFF, to congratulate new parents in my life, and to celebrate people who have just transitioned into management. Every person who's received one has been giddy about it. HIGHLY recommend.
I LOVE everything about Small Packages! The manager care package is delightful and the perfect gift for a fellow new manager. Thank you for building this platform Julie <3
Genuine question; why are all the packages gendered in the descriptions? I'd love to use this service for those I care about, regardless of pronoun.
Maker
@meladorri Thanks, that's a great question! I started the company as a "by women, for women" service. Most of the package contents don't have explicit gender references, and are luxury/fun items like face masks, candles, snacks, and beauty products. There are a few exceptions, like our Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt. Each of the packages has a full list of the included items, so you can see exactly what's going in, and whether it's appropriate for the great person you'd like to send it to!