Smack is a dating app functioning based on the user’s geolocation and allowing them to find people they’ve bumped into in real life. Our main mission is to provide the users with a chance to meet the people they’ve come across.
Reviews
+2 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Mark PrutskiyMaker@mark_prutskiy · CEO & CoFounder of Super-Smash Inc.
Hey, PH. I’m CEO of Super-Smash 👋 and I’d like to share my story with you. When I was an active Tinder user, I noticed that girls’ photos and their real looks were quite different. The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when I went to another city to meet a girl from Tinder. That trip made me decide to only meet those who I’ve already seen in real life. Once, I met a girl in the city; I really liked her but I couldn’t find her anywhere ever since. One night, I was trying to come up with a solution to the problem and I realized one could use phone geolocation to find those they meet in real life. The first thing I did when I woke up was starting to search for competitors of geolocation dating apps and I found one instantly - happn. I wasn’t sad for too long, only until I installed happn’s app. It was not the visual concept I’d seen that night and, being an iOS developer myself, I knew I could do better. It took me a year to create a strong team, develop the product, and register the company. All those things are there for one reason, the goal of people finding each other. The technical solution is based on a smart geolocation filtering system. The system allows for quick and precise identification of the real-life encounters, as well as showing them in the app in the most informative way. The user experience is based around a map and their bumps on it, while in real time, a user can see on a map who, where, when and how many times they’ve bumped into. Or just watch the bump history in the list any time. Let us know what you think about Smack and whether you’ve had hard time finding someone in real life 👀
Upvote (1)Share·