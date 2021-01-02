discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Srimukh Sripada
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, a very warm 2021! ✨ I noticed that often, when working on a new codebase at work, I end up adding too many breakpoints, and it quickly becomes tedious to step through the code and understand the flow. I needed a way to watch the program run slowly - slow enough for me to see every line it executes. Slowbug aims to solve that by running the code at your preferred speed, line by line. It is a VS Code extension that simply automates the stepping function of a debugger. Slowbug is agnostic to languages and debuggers since it issues commands directly to the VS Code workbench.
Share