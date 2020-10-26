discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sharath Kuruganty
Hunter
Maker. Runner-up PH’s Makers Fest
Where do I start! This is by far the best product made by Whit and Ash! They are raising the bar with every launch. Badunicorn is truly the SNL for startups 🚀 Get ready to get slow 🐢
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@5harath Thank you for the kind words! Bad Unicorn has been incredibly fun to build and Slow was a wild ride thus far! Thanks again for Hunting us.
Share
Danny Mason
Love this product. Simple. Clean. Funny. Excited to see where to goes
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@danny_mason I apprecaite it Danny! We are too.
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm Whit, an indie maker, a product lover and a huge Product Hunt fan ❤️. Thank you for checking out Slow. The idea 💡 for Slow came from scrolling Twitter and my entire feed was all Fast.co - First off, badass company. Second, @modernafflatus knew we had to parody this product. It started as a funny bad idea product but morphed into something that might have some value to certain uses. See for yourself. The Chrome Extension we built is super light weight and we look forward to adding to the product! We'd love feedback or feature requests if you have them below. @modernafflatus & I build this for BadUnicorn.vc which is a product newsletter that drops funny(sometimes bad) products every other week! Subscibe at BadUnicorn.vc for more! I have to thank @5harath the most! He is an incredible maker and we are so grateful that he is hunting us today. I can't thank you enough Sharath. 🙏 Thank you for checking out Slow and I hope I can add value to the community in a positive way. I'd love to know your thoughts and feedback on Slow. I am so grateful you all took the time the check out our project. ❤️🙏
Share
edmund amoye
oh yea baby. I own one of the limited edition SLOW sweaters. So warm.
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@edmundamoye Legit Edmund is our FIRST ever merch buyer from Bad Unicorn and will go down as a legend for having the Slow sweatshirt! Thanks Edmund!
Share
Pierre TillementCo-founder @ Hello Tyro 🚀
@edmundamoye @whit_anderson an online shop somewhere???!
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@edmundamoye @whit_anderson @pierre_tillement1 https://www.slow.sale/swags 👀 👀 👀
Share
edmund amoye
@pierre_tillement1 - https://www.slow.sale/swags
Share
Pierre TillementCo-founder @ Hello Tyro 🚀
Holy smokes! You guys are absolutely smashing these bad unicorn drops! I even heard there is a chrome extension for this 🤩
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@pierre_tillement1 Thanks Pierre! We've been building like mad men but it's all been a fun process. There is a Chrome Extension 👀 super light weight as of now but will definitely make some improvements!
Share
Hunting down comments...