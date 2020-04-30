  1. Home
One Year. One Rotation.

One Year. One Rotation.
Earth takes 366* days to orbit our Sun.
Sloooow dial takes one year to complete a rotation.
Change your relationship with time.
Take it Sloooow™
Discussion
Terry Gillespie
Maker
A tiny app created for watchOS. Sloooow™ a conceptual art piece designed to question or relationship with time.
