Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Sloooow™
Sloooow™
One Year. One Rotation.
Apple Watch
Wearables
+ 2
Sloooow
One Year. One Rotation.
Earth takes 366* days to orbit our Sun.
Sloooow dial takes one year to complete a rotation.
Change your relationship with time.
Take it Sloooow™
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
31 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Terry Gillespie
Maker
A tiny app created for watchOS. Sloooow™ a conceptual art piece designed to question or relationship with time.
Upvote
Share
4 hours ago
Send