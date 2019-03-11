Slogro
A job board for companies and people focused on slow growth.
#3 Product of the DayToday
A lot of companies today are very focused on “rapid growth”, being “fast growing”, staying in a “hockey stick trajectory” and talk about it as if that’s the only way to grow or reason to hire. If you’re not growing, you’re dwindling.
I've had enough of that.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Paul Jarvis@pjrvs · Author of Company of One
Whoa, this looks awesome, thanks for running with this idea, I think it's really important.
Upvote (2)Share·
Bruno BernardinoMaker@brunobernardino
Slow is great. Slow is thoughtful. Slow is mindful. Slow is calm. Recently a book came out about companies who challenge this concept. Companies who say that growth doesn't just mean "more": "Company of One" by Paul Jarvis. The idea isn't necessarily new, but it's definitely challenging the status quo. I'd love to change that, but these companies, by definition, don't hire often. Unfortunately, it still is really hard to find such companies, and even harder to filter them out from the endless job posts of the "fast growing startups". This job board tries to change that, by giving people a place to find such companies, and companies a place to put their rare openings and finding like-minded people. If you know of more places/jobs to add, please let me know, I'd love to help more companies and people with this!
Upvote Share·