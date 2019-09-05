Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kirsten Lambertsen
Another cool Slack tool from Stas! Nice job :)
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@mspseudolus Thanks for your support @mspseudolus !
UpvoteShare
Maker
Hi again > I would pay 100x for Slack if I could enable this. Said Adam Michela @soopa https://twitter.com/freialobo/st... Well, it’s payday Adam! Perhaps, you were too speedy to post that tweet. Maybe it’s time to slow down. Everything looks better in slow motion, right? The ‘Slow Mode’ feature allows the chat admins to set how often a member could send a message in the group and is aimed at making conversations in the group more orderly. Slo brings the luxury of thinking before posting. When Slack admins install @Slo to your channel, you will only be able to send one message per the interval they choose. A time limit would indicate how long you have to wait before sending your next message. Let’s stop for a minute or two, let's slow down: https://slo.chat It's free and fun to use. Brought to you by Karma team: https://karmabot.chat
UpvoteShare