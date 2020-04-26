  1. Home
SLNG81

Minimal slingshot game

I've been obsessed with slingshot/golf games and made this minimal game to learn Unity. It's a really fun way to kill time and relax. No score or no time limits. Hope y'all will enjoy it :)
Channa K.
This is my first Unity game. I'd love hear your feedback. 💚
Glide Engine
Glide Engine
@floprr Pretty fun and addictive! Love the minimal effects. Some kind of hint system would be great in later stages when there are too many failed attempts :) Great work!
Channa K.
@glideengine Thank a lot for the feedback. I will definitely look in to a hint system :)
