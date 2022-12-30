Products
Sliv
Ranked #19 for today
Sliv
Your go-to app for creating and sharing events
Sliv is a user-friendly event management app that allows you to easily create and send event invitations to your friends, family, and on social media platforms.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
Sliv
About this launch
Sliv
Sliv: Your go-to app for creating and sharing events.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Sliv by
Sliv
was hunted by
Moses Ayankoya
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Moses Ayankoya
. Featured on December 30th, 2022.
Sliv
is not rated yet. This is Sliv's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#140
