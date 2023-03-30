Products
Slim Icons
Slim Icons
Free and open source icon library featuring 100+ icons
Slim is a free and open source icon library featuring 100+ minimalist icons. Its sleek style is perfect for enhancing website and product design. Integrate it for a modern touch that's sure to impress.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Icons
,
GitHub
+1 by
Slim Icons
Hundrx
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"All feedback is appreciated, See icons that are missing and would be useful? Please let me know!"
The makers of Slim Icons
About this launch
Slim Icons
Free and open source icon library featuring 100+ icons.
Slim Icons by
Slim Icons
was hunted by
Gunnar 🛸
in
Open Source
,
Icons
,
GitHub
. Made by
Gunnar 🛸
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
Slim Icons
is not rated yet. This is Slim Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
