Slim Icons

Free and open source icon library featuring 100+ icons

Slim is a free and open source icon library featuring 100+ minimalist icons. Its sleek style is perfect for enhancing website and product design. Integrate it for a modern touch that's sure to impress.
Launched in Open Source, Icons, GitHub
Hundrx
"All feedback is appreciated, See icons that are missing and would be useful? Please let me know!"

About this launch
Slim Icons by
was hunted by
Gunnar 🛸
in Open Source, Icons, GitHub. Made by
Gunnar 🛸
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Slim Icons's first launch.
