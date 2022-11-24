Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Slim
A visual customer analytics app for SaaS

Payment Required
Slim integrates with tools like Intercom and Stripe to give you a visual overview of your customers journey in one simple place.
Launched November 24th, 2022 in Customer Success, Analytics, Data & Analytics
Perfect
Perfect
Ad
Undiscovered talent. Found easily. Start free⚡ (US Only)
About this launch
0
reviews
85
followers
was hunted by
Blank Resident
in Customer Success, Analytics, Data & Analytics. Made by
Blank Resident
Featured on November 24th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Slim 's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Comments
4
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#65