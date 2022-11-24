Products
Slim
A visual customer analytics app for SaaS
Slim integrates with tools like Intercom and Stripe to give you a visual overview of your customers journey in one simple place.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Analytics
,
Data & Analytics
by
Slim
Perfect
About this launch
Slim
A visual customer analytics app for SaaS.
Slim by
Slim
was hunted by
Blank Resident
in
Customer Success
,
Analytics
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Blank Resident
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
Slim
is not rated yet. This is Slim 's first launch.
