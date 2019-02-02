SlideZen is the free and easy tool for presenters to create download pages for their presentation. Conversion-optimized landing pages for presenters. Presentation download for your audience. Full contact details and feedback for you. 100% free.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Felix HaasMaker@felix_haas
We created this for fun for free. We got annoyed that after every speech, people from the audience (and internet if there was a web stream) came to us and asked to email the presentations. At the same time, it was cumbersome to manually type in all the email addresses from the business cards from people from the audience. So we created SlideZen :) Hope you like it
Upvote Share·