  1. Home
  2.  → SlidesPro

SlidesPro

Google Slides add-on w/ shortcuts, YT videos & more

#4 Product of the DayToday
SlidesPro offers a set of tools, wizards and libraries to create more professional Google Slides easier and quicket. Our Wizards empower you to search and add images, YouTube videos, icons, GIFs, stickers, charts and maps with just a few clicks!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Andy Smith
Maker
🎈
Love tech products
Dear PH community, we are absolutely thrilled to present to you a product we have been working on for a while: SlidesPro. SlidesPro is a Google Slides Add-on that aims to help Google Slides users to create better slides quicker and easier by providing beautiful shortcut and a set of wizards to search for images, GIFs and much more from within the sidebar. We would be delighted if you would have a quick look! Any feedback will be highly appreciated as well since we are planning on making it even better in the coming months! Thanks, Andy
Share