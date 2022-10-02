Products
Home
→
Product
→
Slides Builder for Notion
Slides Builder for Notion
Always up-to-date slides, 100% in Notion
Visit
30% Off
•
Free Options
✓ Stunning presentations.
✓ +100 slides templates to start quickly.
✓ No subscription required.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Meetings
,
Notion
by
Slides Builder for Notion
About this launch
Slides Builder for Notion
Always up-to-date slides, 100% in Notion
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Slides Builder for Notion by
Slides Builder for Notion
was hunted by
Jonathan Sabbah
in
Design Tools
,
Meetings
,
Notion
. Made by
Jonathan Sabbah
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Slides Builder for Notion
is not rated yet. This is Slides Builder for Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#134
