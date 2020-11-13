Slidepage 1.0
Boost your sales with engaging stories-on-the-web, for free.
Slidepage is a mobile-first📲 tool that helps businesses to make a snackable Story-designed web content in minutes⏱ right from your phone🤳 without any coding or design experience🙅♀️.
Dmitry Begovatov
Maker
Hi, hunters! Do you know that our attention spans are decreasing? Millenial’s attention spans are now only 12 seconds and GenZers’ only 8! Marketing content needs to be engaging AND easy to read. I am Dimtry, CEO of Slidepage. Slidepage is a mobile first tool that helps businesses to make a snackable story-designed web content in minutes right from your phone without any coding or design experience. We use short videos and text vertical slides to create impactful messages that engage audience. Visitors also connect to messengers, lead forms or payment pages. Our format and interactive elements increases conversion rates of your mobile advertising campaigns/ anywhere from 20-100%. Some examples: https://calligraphyschool.online - online school mobile landing page https://heriapro.slide.page - app page https://barbershon.slide.page - barber personal page You can: 🧲 Add Facebook Pixel, Google Analytics, GTM, widgets and custom scripts 🌐 Set up custom domain name 📊 Built-in Analytics (soon) 🔌CRM native integrations (soon) Create your captivating webpage right now – https://app.slide.page/signup/pr... with -50% discount on premium plan! Thank you for your feedback!
Hi @begovatovd1, congrats on the new product launch. This is a super useful tool, thank you!
Very interesting. Is it an add-on to mobile website or instead of mobile website?
@oleksii_sidorov1 thanks for your question! It’s both 😊 You can use it instead your first webpage or with your current website. We made inframe script that drives your mobile visitors to your slidepage.
Awesome, man! Would you like to do it for iOS and Android for more comfortable building?
Awesome product! I'm thinking about whether it has an application for b2b products. Will definitely try it for a b2c first
@sergeyone thanks for feedback. You can use it as a mobile first presentation for your business customers. You can share it via messengers and it will be more engaging than a PDF. Also you can discover your customers actions and depth of views by our analytics.